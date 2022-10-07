HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO earns 4.5-star rating; PPO earns 4-star rating

HAP is only Michigan-based insurer to consistently achieve 4 stars or higher for HMO and PPO the last four years

DETROIT, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan, is celebrating the fact that its Medicare Advantage HMO earned 4.5 stars (out of 5) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and its Medicare Advantage PPO earned 4 stars. CMS uses star ratings to measure the experiences Medicare beneficiaries have with their health plans to help consumers make informed decisions as they're choosing a Medicare Advantage plan for the coming year.

With these strong ratings, HAP becomes the only Michigan-based insurer to consistently achieve 4.5 stars for its Medicare HMO plan the last three years in a row, as well as the only Michigan-based insurer to achieve 4 stars or higher for both HMO and PPO Medicare plans each of the past four years.

"HAP has proven to be the most consistent high-performing health plan in Michigan," said Michael Genord, M.D., HAP president and CEO. "HAP is committed to providing our members with an exceptional customer experience – every single time. These ratings are a testament to the efforts we make to put our members at the center of all we do."

All health plans that offer Medicare coverage are evaluated by CMS based on quality, service and member satisfaction. Ratings are based on a five-star scale and are released every October to help Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan for the following calendar year. A plan must earn at least four stars to qualify for a quality bonus payment from CMS. These bonus payments are invested back into member benefits and programs.

"HAP's exceptional star ratings help the people of Michigan because, as a Michigan-based insurer, we invest these federal bonus dollars back into creating enhanced benefits and programs for our members who are also based here," said Genord. "That's why a regional health plan is so important. We know what's important to the people we serve, whether it's our care management programs – like diabetes management – that we can offer to members free of charge, or enhanced vision, hearing and dental benefits, or our popular over-the-counter allowance. We're proud to say that HAP is here, serving the people of Michigan."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) has HMO, HMO-POS, PPO plans with Medicare contracts. HAP Medicare Complete Duals (HMO D-SNP) is a Medicare health plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Michigan Medicaid Program. Enrollment depends on contract renewals.

