The 51st Annual Waterfowl Festival Offers Something for Everyone!

EASTON, Md., Oct 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends, fun, and food come together at the annual Waterfowl Festival November 11-13, 2022, in Easton, MD.

Waterfowl Festival in beautiful downtown Easton, MD. (PRNewswire)

Sample oysters and crab cakes, shop the latest in sporting gear, meander through gallery upon gallery of wildlife art, watch the retriever and raptor demonstrations, and sample the craft beers and wines. It's a weekend of fun in the midst of Maryland's beautiful Eastern Shore.

Tickets are just $20 for three days available at waterfowlfestival.org. The first 1,500 people to purchase tickets get $5 off until October 31, 2022.

This year Waterfowl Festival is also saluting veterans with $5 off tickets purchased in person on November 11. The tickets are good for all three days of the festival.

Hunting and fishing equipment, collectables and decoys, childrens' activities, information and demonstrations from conservation groups working to save the Bay, retriever demonstrations, diving dogs, and art. Did we mention art?

Paintings, sculptures, carvings, and photography from more than 100 world-renowned artists, including this year's featured artist, Richard Clifton.

Premiere Night

Start the weekend at 4 p.m. Thursday, November 10, with opening ceremonies and Premiere Night where you can get a first look at what's for sale and meet the artists. Enjoy food and drinks while browsing the galleries. It's a magical night in downtown Easton. VIP tickets and packages for Premiere Night start at $200 and include a discount on art purchases.

While you're here, stroll the quaint streets of Easton, St. Michaels, and Oxford. Browse the shops and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of our world-class restaurants.

Talbot County offers more than 600 miles of shoreline, unspoiled countryside, and first-class hospitality. It is consistently listed as one of the best places to visit in the U.S.

Just 65 miles from Baltimore, 75 miles from Washington, DC, and just over 100 miles from Philadelphia, Waterfowl Festival is the perfect weekend getaway.

