They're BACK! McDonald's USA's Iconic Halloween Pails Will Return Oct. 18

After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's officially confirms the return of its Halloween Happy Meal and shares unique ways fans can reuse their collectible pail this fall and beyond

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn't include McDonald's Halloween Pails, then you don't want it. That's why we're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.

Revamp your Halloween Pails like TikTokers Sara Camposarcone, Sid Robinson, Lauren Riihimaki, The Martinez Casita and Jimmy Stanford. (PRNewswire)

They may have vanished for a while... but that didn't stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive – from potting plants in them to using them as OOTD accessories. So, in honor of the return of one of your fave Happy Meals, we're serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you've enjoyed the delicious eats inside. Check out the ideas from @sidclusive, @beatsbyjblack, @saracampz, @themartinezcasita and @laurdiy!

Don't feel ghosted by the limited-time appearance of our Halloween Pails. Head to your local McDonald's starting Oct. 18 to snag your own. We can't wait to see the creative ways you reuse yours!

