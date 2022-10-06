Taking Cleanup by Storm: Husqvarna Arborist Shares Chainsaw Use and Safety Tips for Homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the start of Fall and heightened storm season is here. With this reality and October being Chainsaw Safety Month, now is the best time for homeowners to prepare for those inevitable, post-event property clean-up sessions. Husqvarna, manufacturers of high-performing equipment for forest and garden maintenance, offer a full line of chainsaws to address fallen limbs and other cleanup needs.

Chainsaws are a vital tool in cleaning up debris effectively and quickly. However, proper use and safe operation are essential to the safety and security of the operator and those in proximity. Knowing the how, when and best practices for chainsaw operation is key to the confidence and assurance it takes to proceed successfully and safely, especially for residential use, first-time chainsaw users.

"Our range of 400 series gas chainsaws are powerful enough to help homeowners get quick results and can be operated by chainsaw users of varying skill levels if they are well prepared," notes David Breeden, Husqvarna Senior Territory Manager, and an ISA certified Arborist. "Gas chainsaws can be a particular asset in areas where power is out, and battery powered tools cannot be recharged." Breeden offers these top tips for residential chainsaw use:

Be Prepared: Get training before an urgent need strikes and supplement your knowledge with online videos by verified experts. Reading the owner's manual should always be the first step you take before you pick up a chainsaw, closely followed by adhering to as much instruction and advice needed to ensure proficiency and confidence. Center for Urban Agriculture on chainsaw safety for storm damaged tree cleanup offers a visual guide and instructions for homeowners. Get training before an urgent need strikes and supplement your knowledge with online videos by verified experts. Reading the owner's manual should always be the first step you take before you pick up a chainsaw, closely followed by adhering to as much instruction and advice needed to ensure proficiency and confidence. WATCH : this short video by theon chainsaw safety for storm damaged tree cleanup offers a visual guide and instructions for homeowners. Gear Up Musts: Don't use a chainsaw without first investing in and using personal protective equipment (PPE). Essential elements include a helmet, protective goggles to ward off scratches and sawdust spray, hearing protection to protect against harmful loud noises, and gloves, trousers, and boots with saw protection capabilities. Map It Out: Before you begin, assess the full scope of damage. Create a plan on how to prioritize the work and, if you are working with others, how to delegate to ensure you are all using your resources effectively without getting in each other's way. Know Your Limitations: Don't take on or volunteer for a job you sense, or can see upon assessment, is beyond your skill set and comfort. Only tackle tasks you can comfortably and safely undertake, leaving situations like the felling of trees, clean-up involving limbs around downed power lines or near a home to the professionals. Be sure to also take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated; mistakes can occur when we are tired. A Good Start: Start your chainsaw on flat ground, with the chain brake engaged. Don't forgo this important rule during intense, fast-paced clean-up efforts. Avoid Kickback: Kickback, a reactive force during chainsaw usage, can cause injury. You can avoid the greatest risk of kickback simply by avoiding any cutting using just the tip, or nose of the chainsaw. Always hold the saw with both hands with the right hand on the rear handle, and the left hand on the front handle, regardless of your dominant hand. Keep your thumbs and fingers wrapped around the handles. Buddy Up: If you pair up with a friend or neighbor, be sure to stay a safe distance apart when your chainsaws are in use. A distance of 10 feet apart is recommended, as well as always alerting those around you of your presence. Bend Your Knees: You can avoid back soreness by bending your knees slightly while cutting, especially in low positions. Try to avoid bending your back when operating the chainsaw for extended periods of time.

