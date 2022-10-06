National Award Recognizes United Real Estate Group's Technology Innovation

100 Innovators at the Forefront of the Housing Industry Announced

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate Group Chief Technology Officer, David Dickey, has been selected as a 2022 Vanguard award recipient. These elite leaders are selected based on their achievements in their company and advancement of the industry.

According to a prepared statement by Housing Wire, this year's 100 Vanguard honorees represent exemplary leaders in housing who are constantly innovating and evolving despite economic headwinds.

In May, Dickey led his technology team in the rollout of its second-generation, Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform to its national network of 21,000+ agents. The fully integrated, proprietary solution is an evergreen product that is easily adapted, scalable, continually enhanced and deployed to fit any brokerage of any size with no additional capital outlay by United or its affiliated brokers and agents. As a result, United is driving more profitability for its broker and agent network and enjoying best-in-industry efficiencies measured by operating expenses per transaction.

In addition to releasing its Cloud-Based technology platform, Dickey and his team built and launched United Real Estate's Specialty Properties Group (SPG) websites. The collection of websites featuring AI and machine learning are designed to enhance proprietary SEO algorithms for the firm's end-to-end lead acquisition strategy. The Lifestyle.UnitedRealEstate.com collection is streamlining the customer experience while substantially lowering the cost of lead acquisition and conversion.

"I am humbled to be honored among this exceptional group of leaders in our industry. However, the real Vanguards are my team members who work diligently to build and enhance our technology and create more value for our agents, brokers and their clients," stated Dickey. "We continue to invest heavily in our proprietary technology to deliver world-class solutions and outcomes for our national network."

"Industry recognition of Dave and his team's work is long overdue, and we appreciate HousingWire for digging in to discover their contributions and giving the well-deserved and hard-earned recognition to our talented technology team," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer United Real Estate Group. "Dave's resume is singularly unique in the real estate industry, having previously served in various senior leadership positions across multiple industries, including most recently serving as EVP Global Services for Microsoft's largest business solutions and vertical application development company serving over 12,000 clients spanning 48 countries. Having Dave and his talented and highly curated group of developers, engineers and product professionals affords United a significant competitive advantage. Our agents' and brokers' outcomes are significantly positively impacted today by the amazing work they do. Equally important, having Dave and his team allows United to strategically and smartly invest in go-to-market strategies that will ensure our affiliated agents are well positioned with the tools they will need in the years to come," added Duffy.

