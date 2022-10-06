Futurex Wins "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year" Award in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious international awards program honors Futurex for innovative and robust encryption solutions for enterprises

BULVERDE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced that it has won of the "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year" award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security markets today. This year's program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from more than 20 different countries throughout the world.

futurex.com (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to Futurex for being our pick for 2022's "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year."

"We are honored to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough again this year for our enterprise encryption solutions," said Ryan Smith, Vice President of Business Development at Futurex. "Futurex offers an industry-leading solution suite that has developed independently over time, allowing us to focus on the core needs of our customers. This has led to industry-first innovation and recognized excellence. Critical to Futurex's continued success is our commitment to our employees: by focusing on employee success, we retain a capable, motivated workforce with decades of industry knowledge."

Futurex's innovative hardware security modules (HSMs), key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions address mission-critical data encryption and key management needs. Futurex offers HSMs as well as full key lifecycle management, application encryption, cloud key management, remote key distribution, and tokenization. The Base Architecture Model (BAM) shared across all Futurex solutions is a common code base that makes it easy for enterprises to roll out updates and quickly make changes across groups of devices. This level of interoperability helps enterprises seeking to streamline their infrastructure by adopting a single-vendor solution.

According to James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough, "Encryption lies at the foundation of most, if not all, cybersecurity technologies – and as more devices and infrastructure become connected to the internet, this presents a growing problem. There are several core competencies at the heart of Futurex's recent success although they have been in the hardware encryption business for over 40 years. In recent years, the company has been gaining global recognition for its innovative cryptographic solutions and high-profile technology partnerships. Congratulations to Futurex for being our pick for 2022's "Enterprise Encryption Solution of the Year."

About Futurex

For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Futurex