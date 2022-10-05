Birthday Club
Volaris Reports September 2022 Traffic Results: 25% YoY demand growth with an 87% Load Factor

Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its September 2022 preliminary traffic results.

Volaris Logo
In September 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 17.2% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 25.2%; the result was a load factor of 87.4% (+5.6 pp). Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers during the month, a 24.4% increase compared to the same month of 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 21.8% and 34.7%, respectively. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand increased 30.0% YoY, with load factor expanding 1.1 pp year-over-year, to 84.9%.
Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Load factor reached a monthly record for September as demand remained strong. Forward bookings are solid, and we expect to maintain a strong load factor for the remainder of the year. We maintain our flexible network strategy and will continue stimulating our markets with our ULCC model."

Sept 2022

Sept 2021

Variance

YTD Sept 2022

YTD Sept 2021

Variance

RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,788

1,469

21.8 %

15,792

12,394

27.4 %

International

714

530

34.7 %

6,099

4,440

37.4 %

Total

2,503

1,999

25.2 %

21,891

16,835

30.0 %

ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

1,985

1,713

15.9 %

18,033

14,447

24.8 %

International

879

730

20.5 %

7,744

5,627

37.6 %

Total

2,864

2,443

17.2 %

25,777

20,074

28.4 %

Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)







Domestic

90.1 %

85.7 %

4.4 pp

87.6 %

85.8 %

1.8 pp

International

81.2 %

72.7 %

8.6 pp

78.8 %

79.8 %

(0.2) pp

Total

87.4 %

81.8 %

5.6 pp

84.9 %

83.9 %

1.1 pp

Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)







Domestic

2,075

1,681

23.4 %

18,297

13,925

31.4 %

International

489

380

28.8 %

4,279

3,199

33.7 %

Total

2,564

2,061

24.4 %

22,576

17,124

31.8 %








Economic Jet Fuel Price

(USD per gallon, preliminary)







Average

3.84

2.34

64.1 %

3.85

2.14

79.9 %

The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris: 
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 196, and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com

