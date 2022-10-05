Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer

Vemana will oversee the company's growing digital business, along with user experience and product operations

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the hire of Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of Target's leadership team, reporting to Chief Guest Experience Officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target's digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer's growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target's industry-leading product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to the retailer's overall product strategy.

"Digital continues to be a major growth driver for Target, and we're excited for Prat to bring his proven expertise in this area to an elevated role on our leadership team," said CEO Brian Cornell. "Our team has created a digital shopping experience that is truly best in class, and under Prat's leadership, our digital business is well-positioned to continue growing for years to come."

"We know our guests choose Target because our shopping experience offers them a sense of joy and ease that can't be beat, and our digital business plays an increasingly outsized role in bringing that to life for the millions of people who regularly visit our stores, website and app," said Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Target. "With his experience leading digital businesses across consumer-facing industries and a guest-centric vision, Prat is the ideal leader to further accelerate Target's digital growth and maximize our impact for guests, team members and our business."

Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and led its enterprise product management and experience teams. During his time at the company, he advanced and accelerated its digital strategy by modernizing its platforms to migrate, deploy and manage applications with greater speed and agility. His work included implementing critical consumer experience enhancements like the redesign of the company's mobile app and launching same-day home delivery for its pharmacy business. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Vemana held digital leadership positions at The Home Depot and Staples.

"Target sets the standard for consumer experience in retail and is known for delighting its guests in a way that's consistent and engaging across every touchpoint," said Prat Vemana. "I'm thrilled to join a company that I've long admired, and I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of Target's leading digital experience."

Digital currently represents 20% of Target's business. The company continues to advance its digital shopping experience through investments in its suite of same-day services and the enablement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments on Target.com, among other recent enhancements to its app and website.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews .

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Corporation