Encompass Health and Piedmont announce plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Athens, Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Piedmont today announced they have been awarded a certificate of need to build a freestanding, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Athens, Georgia. The hospital will be located at 1083 Parkway Boulevard.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The hospital will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies and 24-hour nursing care to restore functional ability and quality of life. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, and activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, pharmacy, and therapy courtyard.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Piedmont, a forward-thinking and well‑respected healthcare leader that has been serving Georgia residents for more than 100 years," said Ronnie Wagley, President of Encompass Health's South Atlantic Region. "We look forward to providing even more access to high‑quality care for Athens-area residents in need of rehabilitative services through this future hospital. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we will help patients regain their independence through our coordinated and connected care."

"Through our partnership with Encompass Health, we have experienced the value that they can bring to our patients, and we look forward to adding another access point for patients and their loved ones that will provide care close to home," said Michael J. Mandl, Piedmont Executive Vice President.

Encompass Health currently has five inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Georgia and has announced plans to open an additional two hospitals in the state over the next three years, including Atlanta and Columbus.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,000 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

For more information, or book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; disease outbreaks, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to disease outbreaks; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

Encompass Health contacts: Piedmont contact:

Media contact: Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912 Media contact: Sarah Teach | 404-550-6932 danielle.hall@encompasshealth.com sarah.teach@piedmont.org



Investor Relations contact: Mark Miller | 205-970-5860 mark.miller@encompasshealth.com



Piedmont logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.