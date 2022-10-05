Eggland's Best Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with SheKnows and Dalina Soto, RDN

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month – a time to celebrate the history, culture and influence of the Latino community. In honor of this momentous month, Eggland's Best has teamed up with SheKnows to host a special virtual event to demonstrate a traditional Hispanic dish that's sure to become a household favorite and share ways families can pay tribute to their Hispanic heritage.

SK Conversations: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month en la Cocina will be taking place virtually on Thursday, October 6 at 12pmET/9am PT. To sign up for the event, RSVP here. Viewers will follow along as Dalina Soto, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Founder of Your Latina Nutritionist, creates the traditional Hispanic dish, Mangú, and shares ways families can honor their Hispanic heritage and pay tribute to those that came before us.

"As a proud Dominican-American, I often share the love of my culture through the many diverse and flavorful dishes that my family has made for generations," said Soto. "Among the many nutritious ingredients we use, eggs are a universal staple within many Latin cultures since they are a versatile and affordable source of high-quality protein and other nutrients that all families can feel good about. When it comes to eggs, I always choose Eggland's Best eggs because they have extra nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and 10 times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs."

As Dalina shares her recipe, she will be joined by Chef Xenia Zee who will also pay tribute to her Latin culture through conversation and recipes. The event will also include a special fireside chat featuring Chef, Cookbook Author and Television Host Pati Jinich and the Editor-and-Chief of SheKnows, Eugenia Richman. From their favorite recipes to the joy of passing down family traditions from one generation to the next, these Latina women will inspire event attendees with special stories of their Hispanic roots.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SheKnows this Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate traditional Hispanic recipes like Mangú that feature delicious and nutritious Eggland's Best eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are committed to providing the highest quality egg possible with superior nutrition, taste and freshness that can nourish cultures and communities alike."

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com. To sign up for the event, RSVP here.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

