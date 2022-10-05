BIOLASE LAUNCHES RESEARCH GRANT PORTAL TO ACCELERATE CLINICAL STUDIES ON INNOVATIVE DENTAL LASER TECHNOLOGY

New application portal will help advance the submission, evaluation, and acceptance of laser research projects globally

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE , Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that it is inviting clinicians and researchers from around the world to submit research proposals via the Research Grant Portal at biolase.com/researchgrants .

BIOLASE's continued leadership and commitment to research and development in the dental field has been evident for over 30 years, resulting in hundreds of published articles, along with 302 issued and 31 pending patents on its technologies. This new research application portal is designed to help accelerate the submission, evaluation, and acceptance of research projects, while continuing to build upon the strong foundation of clinical evidence supporting BIOLASE laser technology. In particular, BIOLASE is seeking studies in pediatric dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, implantology and photobiomodulation (PBM) to help further the advancement of minimally invasive laser technology in these fields.

"BIOLASE recognizes the importance of clinical research around the continued advancement of dental lasers and adoption of this breakthrough technology," said BIOLASE President and CEO, John Beaver. "Our new Research Grant Portal will allow us to evaluate and accept high-quality research proposals from all over the world and continue to demonstrate how BIOLASE lasers provide biologically and clinically superior performance with a more comfortable patient experience and faster recovery times."

To learn more about the grant application process and research topics of interest, please visit biolase.com/researchgrants .

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

