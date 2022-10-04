People Science™ and Symbiome™ Partner to study the microbiome in the real world

The partnership uses comprehensive virtual clinical research technology in people-forward research to advance the science of ancestral microbiome-inspired products.

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People Science™, a direct-to-consumer scientific research company providing a scaled research and development (R&D) platform for alternative medicines, and Symbiome™, a microbiome R&D company, announce today a collaboration to empower consumers to discover, analyze, and understand how the microbiome can affect their skin and gut health. Symbiome is focused on developing microbiome-related products that enhance human resilience and are derived from studies of the ancestral microbiomes from the Amazon rainforest. Participants will track the impact of the Symbiome line of products using the People Science proprietary software technology CHLOE™, the Consumer Health Learning and Organizing Ecosystem. CHLOE is a modular software technology that combines a consumer-facing mobile app with a rigorous high-quality clinical research platform. This approach will provide more diverse and relevant data on the effectiveness of ancestral microbiome-inspired products. It will also directly engage people in discovering insights to drive product research and development. This partnership reflects People Science and Symbiome's shared vision to increase our understanding of the human microbiome, restore biological resilience, and empower participants to see results for themselves.

People ScienceTM is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. Learn more at https://peoplescience.health/. (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to be working with People Science on this ambitious program to transform the scope and scale of clinical research from small, short-term trials to large, ongoing research programs delivering validated, real-world effectiveness data directly to the study participants," said Larry Weiss, CEO and founder of Symbiome. "Together we are building a community deeply engaged in the scientific pursuit of health."

The partnership includes specific studies on Symbiome's products targeting skin health and resilience and a long-term technology partnership to enable Symbiome to learn from science-conscious consumers willing to share their experiences over time. People Science will recruit, enroll, and support study participants in the studies. In addition, People Science will deliver eConsent, eSource, and ePRO capabilities through its comprehensive clinical research platform, CHLOE - the industry's first platform purpose-built to support consumer-centered, alternative medicine virtual studies. The virtual approach adds an additional layer of convenience for users, who can participate at home, and increases efficiency for researchers.

"We are thrilled about this collaboration with Symbiome which enables our shared vision of bringing scientific tools directly to people," said Belinda Tan, Co-founder and Co-CEO of People Science. "People Science is providing a clinical research platform that enables rigorous and affordable science within the alternative medicines and consumer health space."

The first studies from this partnership will be launched in the early fall in the United States. The studies will initially focus on the Symbiome line of products targeting skin health. Interested participants can sign up on the People Science website to be contacted when the studies are launched.

About People Science

People Science is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. As a technology-enabled clinical research company we also empower individuals to answer the question, "what works best for me?" via the proprietary CHLOE app. People Science tests good ideas by supporting research with the people that care about those ideas. Learn more at People Science, and follow People Science on LinkedIn.

About Symbiome

Symbiome is a San Francisco-based microbiome biotechnology company focusing on health and wellness. They are the developers of the Symbiome™ brand of BioIntact™ fermented skincare products that nourish and protect the skin and its microbiome, restoring what our skin has lost in the modern world. Symbiome has sponsored three international academic research expeditions deep into the Amazon rainforest, defining an evolutionary reference standard for the microbiome and transforming our understanding of the healthy human microbiome. Symbiome scientists have translated this groundbreaking research into a line of unique, proprietary skincare products formulated with naturally fermented, Amazonian botanicals. The brand's skincare lineup includes 10 clean, organic, sustainable and traceable products — each with less than eight ingredients. Learn more about Symbiome , and follow Symbiome on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

