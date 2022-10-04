PeakActivity Becomes Certified Implementation Partner for BigCommerce

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeakActivity , a digital acceleration and technology services company, today announced that it has become a Certified Implementation Partner for BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands.

BigCommerce's merchants can feel secure that they're working with a recognized leader in system implementation.

PeakActivity also joins the select group of Omnichannel Certified BigCommerce Partners, a status achieved by fewer than 50 companies within the approximately 2,800 agency and technology partner network. These certifications acknowledge PeakActivity as a BigCommerce system implementation expert on all the leading marketplaces and channels with whom BigCommerce partners including Target+, Walmart, Amazon, Meta, and TikTok.

"We've been working with BigCommerce technology for years. Our newly Certified partnership will give PeakActivity's clients even more access to best-in-class comprehensive commerce solutions that are omnichannel by design and span a wide range of digital channels," says Manish B. Hirapara, CEO of PeakActivity. "Similarly, BigCommerce's merchants can feel secure that they're working with a recognized leader in system implementation with experience in BigCommerce technology."

A PeakActivity client already working on the BigCommerce platform is HoMedics, a leader in wellness and home health innovations. Now that the new Certification has become official, PeakActivity expects to deliver even more incredible experiences for its clients through the BigCommerce platform.

"Our partnership with PeakActivity further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "PeakActivity shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

About PeakActivity

PeakActivity is a digital acceleration and technology services company that enables progress for businesses at every point of their digital journey through modernization , optimization , innovation , and engineering services . For more information, contact hello@peakactivity.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

