Massive Brand Name Price Reduction at Surplus Furniture

Discount furniture and mattress retailer offers Virginia customers up to 80% off select merchandise

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse, furniture retailer known for their ability to purchase direct from the manufacturer at deep discounts, is once again passing the savings on to their valued customers.

Now through October customers shopping at any one of their six Virginia locations will receive savings up to 80% off on Lane Furniture.

(PRNewswire)

Customers can expect to save on incredible deals such as: sofas as low as $148, sofa loveseat sets as low as $398, sectionals for just $498, 5-piece bedroom sets for only $598-, and 2-piece reclining sofa sets for only $998.

All items are brand new, factory sealed and wrapped with manufacturer's warranty.

"These are the lowest prices we've ever offered to the public. Our discounts will help working families; especially as many kids are heading back to school and parents are helping to furnish dorms and first apartments. Plus, it's the perfect time to refresh your home before the holidays," said Haris Buljina, vice president of store operations for Surplus Furniture & Mattress U.S.A.

The brand is also making it convenient for their customers by offering Same Day Delivery in all stores, as well as flexible financing options. Eligible customers can finance their purchase at the store and take it home for $49 down.

To find a store near you, please visit: surplusfurniture.com/us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse