CASE WORKS, LLC DEEPENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH PROMINENT MASS TORT VETERAN

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Works, LLC, a leading provider of tech-enabled litigation support solutions, today announced the addition of William H. "Bill" Barfield as Chief Revenue Officer and General Counsel. Barfield, a highly respected veteran mass tort and personal injury lawyer with more than twenty years of experience, joins Case Works at a time of unprecedented growth and expansion. Reporting to Kim Anderson, CEO, Barfield will assume immediate responsibility for generating revenue for the organization as well as managing the firm's legal agenda. These pivotal roles will directly influence the future of Case Works.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Bill to the Case Works leadership team at this important time of opportunity for the industry, and for the company," said Kim Anderson, CEO. "His expansive network of personal relationships throughout the mass tort and personal injury sector, and deep understanding of the needs of law firms add immeasurable credibility to our continued commitment to sector-leading quality and ROI for our partners and their clients."

"Case Works has become a nationally recognized provider of high-quality lead intake, case development and client communication services for mass tort and personal injury law firms," said Barfield. "It's a true privilege to join Case Works at this stage of the company's expansion. The mass tort and personal injury industry today represents an enormous opportunity for all participants, and I look forward to adding my efforts in continuing to make Case Works the partner of choice for law firms who seek only the highest returns for their shareholders, and their clients."

For over twenty years, Bill has been recognized as one of the top civil trial lawyers in his field of practice. He is an AV Preeminent Rated lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell, Board Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and included in "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by The National Trial Lawyers and continually recognized for his achievements by the Texas Super Lawyer magazine. Bill has extensive experience with all aspects of mass tort litigation, has been involved in the creation of many mass torts and has served in leadership positions on some of the country's largest mass torts. Bill has an established reputation with the bar, judiciary and clients for honesty, integrity, and profound dedication.

Bill received his law degree from South Texas College of Law and completed a dual Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Houston. His undergraduate degree in accounting and MBA were both completed at Texas Tech University. Bill's experience includes prior assignments with numerous prestigious law firms.

Case Works' proprietary technology and case development processes quickly deliver highly accurate, fully developed cases enabling law firms to file more cases and secure larger recoveries on behalf of their clients. The company's nationally distributed case development specialists, case managers, and licensed healthcare professionals manage more than 100,000 client contacts each month. From lead conversion to plaintiff onboarding, from welcome calls to plaintiff form creation and medical record management and review, Case Works' comprehensive, end-to-end client management services ensure clients remain engaged and their law firm fully prepared to pursue the optimal compensation on their behalf.

About Case Works, LLC – Founded in 2015, Case Works, LLC delivers tech-enabled litigation support solutions to law firms nationwide, increasing the speed, accuracy and quality of case development resulting in more filed cases and larger recoveries for mass tort and personal injury plaintiffs. Clients experience major improvements in communication, customer service and case compensability at lower overall cost than in-house support. Privately held, Case Works, LLC also partners closely with litigation finance firms to ensure the quality of mass tort and personal injury asset collateral throughout the litigation lifecycle.

View original content:

SOURCE Case Works, LLC