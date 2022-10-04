Arkestro to Feature Exclusive, SIG-Led Workshop at Optimal '22 Las Vegas

Attendees To Be Eligible for SIG University Continuing Education Credits

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, today announced that Optimal '22 Las Vegas - Arkestro's Leadership Summit for Predictive Procurement on November 8-9th - will feature a workshop entitled, "Total Cost of Ownership, Cost Modeling and Should-Cost," for which attendees will receive certification that can be used towards Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) University Continuing Education (CE) credits for their organizations.

"We are delighted to provide Optimal '22 attendees the opportunity to participate in this workshop alongside their industry peers," says Arym Diamond, CRO, Arkestro. "It reinforces the collaborative atmosphere and continuing education we strive for at Optimal. It also further enables supply chain and procurement leaders to fully immerse themselves in impactful 'next practices' which they can then apply within their own organizations. We expect this workshop to be incredibly valuable across many industries, particularly automotive, manufacturing, high tech, food and beverage, logistics, energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and travel and hospitality."

SIG is a premier global association for sourcing, procurement and risk professionals, and SIG University was developed by and for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing professionals to supplement real-world experience with the knowledge seen as lacking in the industry today. Arkestro will also be raffling off one free SIG University class at Optimal.

"I am so excited to teach the upcoming workshop at Optimal," says Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. "With so much focus on inflation and raising prices, we must keep in mind that price should never be the deciding factor when choosing a supplier. We will discuss the balance of total cost/quality/service/sustainability and how we need to rate all four equally when making a supplier selection. The timing is perfect to brush up on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Should Costing, as it is a powerful methodology and should be in every procurement person's toolbox."

Optimal '22 Las Vegas will focus on highlighting practical, real-world examples of the impact that Predictive Procurement Orchestration can have on both the enterprise balance sheet and strategic corporate initiatives. The event promises to provide a great opportunity for procurement, sourcing, IT transformation, supply chain and finance teams to gain professional development around digital initiatives and predictive procurement.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arkestro