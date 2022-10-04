The Anixter Center Appoints Samantha Handley as New CEO

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center announced today that Samantha Handley has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Samantha Handley will succeed Rebecca Clark and assume responsibilities on October 4, 2022.

Anixter Center's logo, which is the words (PRNewswire)

Handley most recently served as President and CEO of Trilogy Inc., a leader in the delivery of behavioral health services to over 3,000 clients annually. Her expertise in mental health arena spans over 20 years. Handley is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and a Certified Supervisor Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

"After a thorough search of qualified candidates, led by Montague and Associates and our Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome Samantha Handley to the Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center. Samantha is a decisive leader and her expertise in driving quality outcomes and new streams of revenue is a winning combination for Anixter's next chapter," says Mary McDonnell, Board of Directors Chairperson.

"I am honored to join The Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center and appreciate the work done across our Chicago communities to provide essential services for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing, people with disabilities, and people with mental health needs so they have the opportunity to thrive," said Handley. "I am an optimist, and believe disruption provides new opportunities for growth, innovation, and impact. I look forward to working with the Board and Anixter's talented team of employees to continue building on the great foundation in place and remain focused on growth and providing the best possible client and employee outcomes."

Samantha is a Graduate of the National Council on Behavioral Healthcare's Executive Leadership Program and holds a Master's Degree in Counseling from West Virginia University, and a Bachelor's Degree in the Science of Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center

Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center (Anixter Center), an innovative not-for-profit, community-based organization serves more than 5,000 people annually throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Anixter represents people with disabilities, mental health needs, and people who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing through 30+ programs. At Anixter we envision inclusive communities where all people thrive. For more information about Anixter Center, visit www.anixter.org or join us on Facebook (Anixter Center) or Instagram (@AnixterCenter).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anixter Center