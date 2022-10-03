Trawick International Announces Business Development Manager for New Latin America Division

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Matas as Business Development Manager for its newly-launched Latin America division.

Matas is a proficient international insurance industry leader with 15+ years of experience working for companies such as Bupa Worldwide, Best Doctors, and most recently, Allianz Partners, with increased responsibility at each. In the newly created role of Business Development Manager, Latin America, Matas is responsible for working with the Trawick International team and key partners to develop insurance solutions catering specifically to the Latin America market.

Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "Jesse Matas is a strong addition to the Trawick International team, and I am thrilled he has joined us to lead business development for the fast-growing Latin America region. He has a deep understanding of this complex market and will play a key role in helping grow this division of the business."

Matas added, "I am delighted to join the Trawick International team. There is enormous potential in the Latin American market, and it is truly exciting to play a role in growing Trawick International's presence in it. With Trawick International's strong insurance foundation and business reputation, I know we will be able to build products and offer solutions and services that exceed our partners' expectations."

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

