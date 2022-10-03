TradePMR to Host Sixth Annual Oktoberfest

Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel slated to perform at fundraiser that benefits the band's non-profit foundation, Lyrics for Life.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors, will host its sixth annual Oktoberfest on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET at TradePMR headquarters, 2511 NW 41st St in Gainesville, Fla. The event will feature craft beer selections from Gainesville's own Blackadder Brewing as well as dining options from local food trucks. Oktoberfest will also include a performance from Ken Block and Drew Copeland from Sister Hazel, with all proceeds benefiting the band's non-profit foundation, Lyrics for Life.

"Oktoberfest is a special event for our community and team members, and we are thrilled once again to gather with our neighbors and friends to support such a worthy cause," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "We are proud to support Ken, Drew and Lyrics for Life in their fight against pediatric cancer. We invite the entire Gainesville community to our offices to join us in supporting such a worthy cause."

Lyrics for Life is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 by Sister Hazel to help fight children's cancer. Donations to the charity benefit research support programs as well as an annual three-day event at Camp Crystal Lake in North Central Florida for children and families managing a cancer diagnosis.

Oktoberfest has a $10 suggested donation at the door; however, all donations are welcome and will go directly to Lyrics for Life. There will also be a raffle at this year's event for items donated by local businesses – attendees can purchase one raffle ticket for $10 or three for $25 which will be available on-site at the event. There is parking available within walking distance of the event. Premium parking spots next to the event will be available on-site for a $50 donation. TradePMR will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar to benefit Lyrics for Life.

For more information on this year's event or to make a donation online, visit https://oktoberfest.tradepmr.com.

Ideas for charitable giving and community service as well as questions surrounding this year's event should be sent to givingback@tradepmr.com

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

