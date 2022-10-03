S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third quarter 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 20, 2022



Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com



How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 27, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 46631.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday,

October 20, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com . Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

