Protect What Matters Most with Safety You Can Trust this October

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week and Fire Prevention Month this October, First Alert, now part of Resideo Technologies, Inc, is joining forces with actress and advocate Eva Longoria to share effective and simple home safety tips to help educate consumers of all ages about safe and reliable precautions against the threats of smoke, fire and carbon monoxide (CO). The nationwide safety campaign kicks off this month and complements the collective efforts of the fire safety industry, fire departments and Lowe's stores across the country to raise awareness about fire safety.

"My family and their safety are my top priority," explained Longoria, who is teaming up with First Alert to encourage families to install proper protection, discuss whole home safety and develop their own fire safety plans. "We all lead busy lives, but it's essential that people understand how to protect themselves from the dangers of fire and CO poisoning. This campaign is an important way for us to encourage conversations, raise awareness and help people protect themselves and their families."

Fire safety continues to be a critical topic nationwide. On average, fire departments respond to a fire every 23 seconds, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

"Fire safety is essential all year-round," said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert safety expert with Resideo Technologies. "Fire Prevention Week, and by extension Fire Prevention Month throughout all of October, serve as a perfect reminder for families to ensure they have effective home safety measures, and reliable protection they can trust, in place."

First Alert and Longoria offer the following tips to help families refresh their home fire safety plans this Fire Prevention Month. The campaign is aligned to Resideo Technologies' vision to help protect what matters most.

Every level, every bedroom. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms inside every bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement, and CO alarms near every sleeping area and also on every level. Smoke alarms should be installed high on walls and ceilings and at least 10 feet away from appliances to help minimize false alarms when cooking. CO alarms are the only way for a consumer to detect this invisible, odorless gas in their home, making installation critical.

Test and maintain. Once alarms are installed, maintenance is key. Testing alarms takes mere moments and is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for a beep, yet nearly half of consumers do not test their smoke and CO alarms regularly because they report not knowing they are supposed to, or they simply forget*. Best practices include testing alarms regularly and changing the batteries at least every six months. For convenient protection and to eliminate battery replacements for a decade, upgrade to First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke and CO Alarms.

"Even with new batteries, smoke and CO alarms themselves don't last forever," added Gocken. "These devices are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years, sometimes more frequently, depending on the model."

Don't forget about fire extinguishers. According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. The NFPA also reported that ranges and cooktops were involved in 61% of kitchen fires, underscoring the importance of having a fire extinguishing device within reach to help stop fires before they can spread. Place fire extinguishers in common areas of the home such as the kitchen and garage, and know how to use them.

An easy way to remember how to use a fire extinguisher is with the acronym PASS: Pull the pin. Hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you and release the locking mechanism. Aim low. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire. Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly. Sweep the nozzle from side-to-side. When selecting a fire extinguisher, look for devices designed to combat common household fires caused by wood products, grease and electricity, such as the Home1 Fire Extinguisher from First Alert.

Practice an escape plan. In the event of an emergency, seconds count. Create and practice an emergency escape plan with every member of your household. Be sure to identify two ways out of every room, using both doors and windows, and choose a location safe distance from the home as a meeting spot. If your home has a second story, escape ladders should be placed by windows that offer easy and quick paths out of the house.

Learn Fire Safety at Lowe's

To kick off Fire Prevention Month, First Alert and participating Lowe's stores nationwide are joining forces to educate the public about how to help protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and CO.

Throughout October, Lowe's stores will celebrate first responders and Fire Prevention Month, which will include hosting a variety of fire safety events to educate adults and children about the importance of whole home safety. On select Saturdays in October, Lowe's guests can participate in fire safety demonstrations and learn from local first responders about best safety practices. Local dates and times may vary.

As part of Lowe's DIY kids workshops, families can join us to learn about fire safety and build a wooden fire truck kit on Saturday, Oct. 15, while supplies last. Registration for the Fire Rescuer Workshop is available at Lowes.com/DIYU and learn more about our efforts with first responders by visiting Lowes.com/FirstResponders.

To learn more about how to help keep your home and loved ones safe from the threats of smoke and fire, visit FirstAlert.com/FirePreventionMonth.

*First Alert Fire Prevention Survey, March 2021 – Results are based on the responses of 1,003 adult homeowners, ages 18 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, March 2021.

