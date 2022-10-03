Internal Auditor Magazine and The IIA Name 2022 Emerging Leaders

Young professionals are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the internal audit profession and communities

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internal Auditor magazine, the flagship publication of The Institute of Internal Auditors, has announced its "2022 Emerging Leaders" — an exemplary group of young professionals who were nominated as innovators, collaborators, and professional accelerators.

The contributions and achievements of this year's recipients are diverse and impressive. Many of these young professionals have transformed their work environments into engaging spaces where teams can better collaborate and communicate. Others have implemented innovative ways of using data analytics and processes to approach internal audits with great success. All have expressed a strong desire to continue learning, growing, and excelling in their respective fields.

The 2022 Emerging Leaders are:

Ariel Arce – Protiviti Geoff Schaeffer – Morgan Stanley Adrian Romero – RSM David Li – MNP Madison Rorschach – City of Denton, TX Ashleigh Tagliamonte – Evans Bank Yimika Babayemi – Salesforce Dak Hall – USAA Samantha Guarnero – National Grid Caitlin Barton – NN Inc. Nicole Carden – American Heritage Bank Peter Trandem – Wells Fargo Austin Walker – Citi Aimee Grab – Nielsen Global Media Modou Marega – GoTG



These young professionals have proven to be emerging assets to their respective organizations and have also shown a solid commitment to their communities, offering a helping hand where needed, assisting those less fortunate, and volunteering as mentors to junior auditors to help foster the growth of the next generation of audit professionals.

"These emerging leaders are an ambitious and impressive group with bright professional futures," says Anne Millage, Editor-in-Chief of Internal Auditor magazine. "They are having an incredibly positive impact on the internal audit profession, the organizations they serve, and the communities in which they live. We're excited to showcase them in the magazine, and we know they're proud to be among this year's class of outstanding professionals."

This year's international panel of judges included members of The IIA's Global Board of Directors, the Global Professional Knowledge Group, and the North American Content Advisory Council. The judges ranked nominees from 15 countries in categories including: business acumen, leadership, innovative thinking, commitment to the profession, and community service.

Visit "2022 Emerging Leaders" on InternalAuditor.org for a complete list of those recognized and more information on each leader, including bios, pictures, and a video.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is a nonprofit international professional association that serves more than 218,000 global members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

About Internal Auditor

Internal Auditor magazine is the world's leading publication covering the internal audit profession. The award-winning magazine shares timely, indispensable information for professionals who want to keep pace with the diverse, dynamic field of internal auditing. For more information, visit InternalAuditor.org.

