ENA Members Choose Chris Dellinger as 2023 President-Elect

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One step closer to fulfilling a dream of hers since the 1990s when she became an ED nurse and joined the Emergency Nurses Association, Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, has been elected the 2023 ENA president-elect.

Following her year as president-elect, Dellinger will reach her goal when she serves as ENA president in 2024.

A native of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, Dellinger currently serves as ENA secretary/treasurer and has been on the ENA Board of Directors for four years. She has been an instructor and faculty for TNCC and ENPC, ENA's premier courses, and contributed to the association as a member of ENA's Course Administrative Faculty Committee and the Conference Education Planning Committee. Dellinger is the immediate past president of the Mountain State Trauma and Injury Prevention Coalition and is the appointed registered nurse to the West Virginia State Medical Review Committee.

At the state level, she has served as West Virginia ENA State Council president for nearly 11 years. In that time, she helped the organization through a difficult time when they were in danger of dissolving. Dellinger led the rebuild by rewriting by-laws and aligning with the Emergency Nurses Association.

Dellinger has spent nearly her entire 32-year career in emergency nursing as a staff nurse, charge nurse, coordinator, trauma services manager and state trauma surveyor. She is currently the director of trauma services and specialty care services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

"This is a surreal moment for me. It has always been a true passion and desire of mine to lead the organization that has given so much to me," said Dellinger. "ENA had me hooked from the beginning and the international aspect has always been exciting for me. During my time as president-elect, I want to work with those members to be sure we are inclusive and capturing all voices so we can all be the best ED nurses we can be no matter where we're located."

Voters in the 2022 ENA Election also selected a new secretary/treasurer, two members of the ENA Board of Directors and two spots on the Nominations and Elections Committee.

Secretary/Treasurer:

Ryan Oglesby , PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC, of Florida

Board of Directors:

Rachael Smith , MSN, RN, CNE, CEN, CCRN, CPEN, TCRN, of Connecticut

Chris Parker , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN, of Virginia

Nominations and Elections Committee members:

Jason Carter , MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NRP, TCRN, of Oklahoma ; Region 2

Ron Kraus , MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN, of Indiana ; Past Board Member

