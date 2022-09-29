Thirty-eight Olshan Attorneys Selected to Super Lawyers® 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that 38 attorneys across all of the firm's practices have been chosen for Super Lawyers® 2022 New York Metro list of outstanding lawyers. Twenty-eight lawyers have been named as "Super Lawyers" and ten have been named as "Rising Stars." While on average no greater than five percent of the total lawyers in each state are selected for the Super Lawyers lists, thirty-six percent of Olshan's lawyers have been selected for this honor in 2022.

Olshan would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to the 2022 New York Metro Super Lawyers list:

Shareholder Activism: Steve Wolosky, Andrew Freedman, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, Kenneth Mantel, Ron Berenblat

Corporate/Securities: Spencer Feldman, Michael Neidell, Kenneth Schlesinger, Kenneth Silverman

Real Estate: Nina Roket, Thomas Kearns, Eric Goldberg, Dov Brandstatter, Hyman Kindler, Samuel Ross

Litigation: Lori Marks-Esterman, Kyle Bisceglie, Thomas Fleming

Advertising, Marketing & Promotions: Andrew Lustigman, Safia Anand

Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring: Michael Fox, Adam Friedman, Jonathan Koevary

Intellectual Property Law: Steven Gursky, Mary Grieco

Employee Benefits: Stephen Ferszt

Insurance: Jeremy King

Tax: Warren Gleicher

And the following attorneys named to the 2022 New York Metro Rising Stars list:

Shareholder Activism: Ryan Nebel, Meagan Reda, Rebecca Van Derlaske

Litigation: Nicholas Hirst, Kerrin Klein, Joseph Weiner

Corporate/Securities: Claudia Dubón, Honghui Yu, Richard Quatrano

Real Estate Law: Melody Schor

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country in leading peer publications, including The Legal 500 US, Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America®, Best Law Firms, and The National Law Journal.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

