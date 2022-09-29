Sukiya Expands UNLIMEAT Plant-based Meat Menu Items to All Restaurants in China

One of the largest Gyudon restaurant brands in Japan , a global chain with over 2400 outlets worldwide, launched 4 donburi SKUs made using UNLIMEAT plant-based Korean BBQ across all their stores in China .

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT announced that Sukiya, a global chain restaurant specializing in Japanese Gyudon, has launched the 'Plant Energy Don Series' nationwide at all of their restaurants in China. It's been 9 months since Sukiya first introduced their first plant-based gyudon menu items incorporating UNLIMEAT plant-based meat at 15 of their restaurants.

The menu items are now being offered at 450 Sukiya stores in China since September 15th thanks to their popularity. The Energy Don Series includes four menu items. First, the △Plant Energy Don: tenderly cooked UNLIMEAT plant-based meat mixed with onions and topped with a sweet and savory umami sauce. Next up is the Cheese Plant Energy Don, made using 3 to 4 varieties of creamy cheeses combined with UNLIMEAT plant-based meat. The Tomato Plant Energy Don is a tasty, balanced flavor created with fresh tomato sauce and plant-based meat. Lastly, the Green bean Energy Don is served with spicy marinated green beans, making it rich in protein and other essential nutrients.

Each of the 4 menu items use UNLIMEAT plant-based Korean BBQ, modeled after the beef chuck roll and made of 100% vegan ingredients such as non-GMO textured soy protein, rice protein, cacao powder, and coconut oil. It contains more than 12% upcycled ingredients, such as soybean meal powder created from soybeans pressed for soybean oil and rice bran produced after milling brown rice.

UNLIMEAT, a plant-based protein brand from Korea, is uniquely different from other plant-based brands in that it­ was started with the goal of reducing food waste, originally starting as a 'food upcycling' brand. They began by selling juice and beverages using ugly agricultural products that went unsold due to minor cosmetic imperfections. Currently, UNLIMEAT has been focusing on the development of alternative meats while continuing to incorporate upcycling into its production processes. The company is a member of the Upcycled Food Association.

