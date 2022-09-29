Passaic Valley Water Commission Honors Retired Executive Director

CLIFTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) honored retired Executive Director Joe Bella in a plaque unveiling yesterday.

Joe Bella made his return to PVWC's main office in Clifton where he was greeted by new Executive Director Jim Mueller, PVWC Commissioners, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, and employees old and new. The plaque is hanging outside the boardroom and thanks Bella for his "Dedication, Service and Contributions to Passaic Valley Water Commission," where he spent nearly four decades as Water Superintendent and Executive Director of PVWC, which is owned by the cities of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson.

"I loved every minute of doing what we had to do and it's important to know what we're here for…that's to service the people that drink and use our water," said Bella, who is affectionately known throughout the water industry as "Joe." Bella praised PVWC employees "standing in a trench full of water at 2 o'clock in the morning and it's 20 degrees out." He also commended the treatment plant operators working around-the-clock to fix any issues that came up.

Commission President Rigo Sanchez applauded Bella for his vision in making PVWC's treatment plant a premier one. He also commended Bella for his steadfast dedication in always doing what was right for the health and safety of PVWC customers.

"Joe Bella made an impact here at PVWC and seeing how happy people were to see him since his retirement speaks volumes. I look forward to continuing the great strides PVWC has made in becoming a pioneer in the water industry," said Jim Mueller.

So, what has Joe been up to since his retirement in April 2021? He has been hiking and traveling to visit his daughters in their respective parts of the country.

Joe, thank you for nearly four decades of service to PVWC. Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it!

