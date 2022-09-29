OXYGEN ESPORTS & GEL BLASTER ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP

GEL BLASTER TO APPEAR IN-GAME ON OXYGEN ESPORTS BRANDED CAR WRAP FOR 2022-2023 RLCS SEASON

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up & start your engines! Oxygen Esports (OXG) and Gel Blaster are partnering to bring Rocket League enthusiasts an opportunity to showcase their fandom with a branded in-game car wrap for the 2022-23 season.

Oxygen Esports Logo (PRNewswire)

Rocket League players and Oxygen Esports fans will be able to purchase and play with the OXG branded car emblazoned with the Gel Blaster logo for the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) season starting this October.

The partnership brings together Gel Blaster, an eco-friendly, rechargeable and mess free toy for kids and adults of all ages with Oxygen Esports, New England's premier esports organization. The partnership will also include monthly social engagements and a Rocket League content series featuring both the OXG team and our Rocket League ambassador, JJ Taylor, throughout the season.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with Gel Blaster around our Rocket League program. It is refreshing to work with like-minded partners re-defining the next generation of entertainment & fun" said Murph Vandervelde, President & Co-Founder of Oxygen Esports. "At OXG we aim to educate our gamers and fans that while gaming is fun, getting active is paramount to staying healthy and unlocking peak in-game performance. It is no surprise the gaming community gravitates towards Gel Blaster's gaming changing products as they make getting active easy and enjoyable."

"Working with a market leader like Oxygen Esports and their rosters, has been an incredible experience. They really have their pulse on the future of play and the evolution of global esports" said Gel Blaster CRO Steve Starobinsky. "With our recent launch at retailers like Wal-Mart, Target, Bass Pro and more, we are so excited to connect with global video game enthusiasts and athletes in such an authentic way. Check out Gel Blaster's unique glow-in-the-dark product called Starfire, that is exclusively sold in all Walmart stores across the country."

For more details on when the car will be released in game and to keep up with the rest of the partnership make sure to follow Oxygen Esports (@oxg_esports) and Gel Blasters (@gelblasters) on social media.

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxboro, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by our track record of success. Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious

esports leagues, including Call of Duty League (Boston Breach), Overwatch League (Boston Uprising), Rocket League Championship Series, Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Valorant Champions Tour and many others.

About Gel Blaster

Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic eco-friendly, Gellets®, or colorful, absorbent beads. Gellets® are specifically designed to disintegrate on contact, beginning their dehydration process that leaves no stain, no mess, and no clean up. Gel Blasters are safe for people, pets, and the environment, and are the next evolution of fun. For more information, visit www.gelblaster.com.

CONTACT: : Murph Vandervelde, murph@oxgesports.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oxygen Esports