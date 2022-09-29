NEW YORK CITY CELEBRATES OPENING OF TIN BUILDING BY JEAN-GEORGES AS THE SEAPORT WELCOMES CITY'S NEW CULINARY MARKETPLACE AND GLOBAL DESTINATION

World-Renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Partners with The Howard Hughes Corporation® to Open New 53,000-Square-Foot Marketplace with Over 20 Food & Beverage Experiences and Retail Destinations

Reconstruction of Historic Tin Building on Iconic Site of Former Fulton Fish Market at Pier 17 Marks Milestone in Revitalization of Lower Manhattan and Seaport Neighborhood

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten celebrated the opening yesterday of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges—a 53,000-square-foot culinary marketplace at Pier 17 at the Seaport on the site of the former Fulton Fish Market—which features an extensive offering of international food experiences at an iconic New York City waterfront location.

Exterior of Reconstructed Tin Building at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

The opening of the reconstructed Tin Building at its historic Seaport location marks a major milestone in the revitalization of the Lower Manhattan neighborhood and creates a destination unlike any other in the city. The expansive new marketplace—with every product and menu item personally curated by acclaimed chef Jean-Georges—reinforces the Seaport's reputation as New York City's new culinary epicenter. With two levels offering over 20 new restaurants, bars, grocery markets, retail, and private dining experiences all under one roof, the highly anticipated new Tin Building is the largest culinary experience to open in Lower Manhattan in recent years, bringing over 700 new jobs to the community and driving significant economic benefit to the area.

"New York City and our central business districts are coming back, thanks in part to creative new projects like this one," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "A true culinary destination, the reconstructed Tin Building combines so many of the ingredients we need to revitalize Lower Manhattan, and offers wide-ranging and high-quality offerings, especially from a chef who appreciates plant-based food. The Tin Building will not only create jobs, but also attract New Yorkers and tourists—helping to keep this neighborhood vibrant for years to come. I applaud all of the partners for reimagining this site in a way that honors its history, while helping to bring this neighborhood into a new era."

The Tin Building by Jean-Georges is the first project completed by The Howard Hughes Corporation and Jean-Georges since HHC acquired a minority stake in the celebrated global restauranteur's company earlier this year.

"With the opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, The Howard Hughes Corporation brings our commitment to creating best-in-class customer experiences to a uniquely immersive culinary destination at the Seaport," said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "As we continue to work in close partnership with Chef Jean-Georges, we are excited for the many opportunities ahead for the expansion of Jean-Georges Restaurants across our national portfolio that will continue to set the standard for hospitality today."

"The market at the Seaport was one of the first places I visited when I first came to New York City in 1985, and it has continued to be a consistent part of my culinary inspiration ever since," said Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. "It has been a great privilege to have this opportunity to bring back the Tin Building and reinvent such an iconic New York staple in a new and authentic way—honoring and inspired by the Seaport's rich history and continuing the legacy of providing a one-of-a-kind experience that pays tribute to the global influences found in New York City."

Culinary Experience

The Tin Building incorporates a wide range of culinary experiences into an authentic New York environment and includes aspects of favorite dining and retail experiences from around the world including a French brasserie, a seafood restaurant, an Asian speakeasy, a breakfast counter, several vegetarian options, a bakery, a coffee shop, and much more. The unique offerings are anchored by an expansive central marketplace at the building's core featuring daily rotations of locally and sustainably sourced meats, seafood, cheeses, produce and ready-to-eat items. The Tin Building's specialty food program offers a select, premium variety of Jean-Georges branded items such as sauces, oils, and marinades as well as candy, chocolate, and gifts—each hand-picked by Chef Jean-Georges.

Reconstruction and Resiliency

Before the reconstruction of the Tin Building began—a process which involved the meticulous cataloging, storage, repair, and refurbishment of roughly 300 items from the original building for historical reference and reuse—The Howard Hughes Corporation elected to undertake the extensive process of rebuilding the pier on which the Tin Building sits, including the demolition and reconstruction of the pier structures using new concrete and steel piles beneath the water. Once the pier was fully rebuilt, HHC elevated the building structure six feet to its current height of one foot above the FEMA 100-year floodplain to ensure long-term coastal resiliency. Over the past ten years HHC has spent $789 million on the development of Pier 17, the Tin Building, and the historic Seaport neighborhood, including rebuilding the piers and infrastructure along the waterfront, helping to drive the development of a more resilient Seaport community.

Design

The reconstructed Tin Building reflects and pays homage to the Seaport's storied past. After the Tin Building was meticulously disassembled and recreated, Roman and Williams Buildings and Interiors took direction from the 1920s and 1930s to honor the history of the site, creating a beautiful, utilitarian feel within a contemporary context. The space is punctuated by restaurants and retail, each with their own distinct identity and design. The building's central marketplace, which maintains the original Fish Market as its foundation, welcomes visitors upon entering the building with a feast for the senses. Throughout the building, ribbons of brass, details of turned wood, marble surfaces, and handmade tiles in maritime blues and greens channel Jean-Georges' nostalgia for the original Tin Building, built in 1907.

"The beauty of designing something like the Tin Building is that it comes alive when it's in use—the way food comes alive when shared," said Robin Standefer, principal and co-founder of Roman and Williams. "And we are so excited to see these spectacular spaces and historic walls buzzing with the excitement of their heyday once again."

The lighting concept throughout the entire Tin Building, designed by acclaimed lighting design firm L'Observatoire International, further reinforces the marketplace's historical character and invites a cohesive journey through the building. The Tin Building exhibits numerous items and artifacts from the building's history that were painstakingly preserved during the building's reconstruction. A gallery wall of black and white photographs by fine art photographer Barbara Mensch captures the unique history, allure, and authentic character of the Seaport's Lower Manhattan waterfront, reflecting the artist's decades-long commitment to the neighborhood where she has lived since the early 1980s.

In addition to honoring its past, the new Tin Building is designed for future innovation. A second-floor dining room and reception space also serves as The Tasting Studio—the Tin Building's broadcast studio for the production of cooking segments and the recording of a daily Tin Building podcast.

"Throughout our development at the Seaport, we have engaged in a collaborative dialogue with our local community to help revitalize Lower Manhattan and ensure a bright future for our Seaport neighborhood that reflects the incredible diversity of New York City," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The reconstruction of the Tin Building further establishes the Seaport as a community anchor and gathering place. With locally and globally sourced foods, exciting programming, and the addition of new jobs, this revitalization is a testament to the Seaport's enduring legacy as a thriving hub of opportunity and innovation."

About Tin Building by Jean-Georges

The Tin Building by Jean-Georges is an exciting new 53,000-square-foot culinary destination located at Pier 17 at the Seaport on the former site of the Fulton Fish Market. Inspired by New York City's history as a bustling commercial and maritime hub, the Tin Building marketplace has been meticulously reconstructed and transformed into a multi-sensory culinary journey of global food & beverage experiences. In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation®, the Tin Building by Jean-Georges features six new full-service restaurant concepts, five fast-casual counters, as well as bars focused on wine, craft cocktails and craft beers—all anchored by a central marketplace featuring a locally sourced, curated selection of seafood, meats, cheese, produce, plus three specialty retail markets. The building features interiors designed by acclaimed design studio Roman and Williams and lighting by L'Observatoire International. For more information guests can visit TinBuilding.com and media inquiries can be directed to TinBuilding@magrinopr.com.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of large-scale, mixed use master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas, Nevada; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize," "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Media Contacts:

Tin Building by Jean-Georges

Jee Park, 917-754-1582

Executive Vice President, Magrino PR

TinBuilding@magrinopr.com

Alexis Chernoff, 607-435-2033

Vice President, Magrino PR

TinBuilding@magrinopr.com

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

For HHC Investor Relations:

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

1907 Exterior of original Tin Building at the Seaport (PRNewswire)

Fulton Fish Co. at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

Spoiled Parrot at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

Seeds and Weeds at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

Central Market at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

House of the Red Pearl at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

T. Brasserie at the Tin Building by Jean-Georges, located at Pier 17 at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation