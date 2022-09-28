Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 8 Entry Evo

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 8 Entry Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 8-10 million and constitutes Mycronic's first order for this product. Delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023 and is to replace one of the customer's older systems.

The Prexision 8 Entry Evo is a new product in the Prexision Evo suite of mask writers for writing photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size. Unlike the Prexision Lite 8 Evo, this model comes with a flexible configuration, which enables customers to stepwise upgrade to a Prexision 8 Evo in order to produce more advanced photomasks.

"The Prexision 8 Entry Evo has a flexible configuration to meet different requirements. This enables our customers to increase performance as their needs change", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

