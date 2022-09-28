GlobalVetLink Announces Addition of Equine Rabies Vaccination Certificates on World Rabies Day

GlobalVetLink has added Equine Rabies Vaccination Certificates to the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to further streamline compliance documentation processes

AMES, Iowa, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 28th is recognized as World Rabies Day and GlobalVetLink is excited to announce the timely addition of Equine Rabies Vaccination Certificates to the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform. This product enhancement provides a simple solution for equine veterinarians issuing rabies vaccination certificates to their equine clients.

Rabies is 100% fatal to horses and horses are nearly 4 times more likely to contract rabies than dogs. Equine owners are encouraged to vaccinate their horses annually to maintain immunity against rabies. The GVL Compliance Assistant platform now streamlines the process for issuing equine rabies vaccination certificates, further simplifying a veterinarian's day to day activities.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Equine Rabies Vaccination Certificates to the GVL Compliance Assistant platform," said Stacey Noe, Director of Product Management at GlobalVetLink. "Veterinarians love our dog and cat rabies vaccination certificates and the addition of equine to the rabies certificate feature means more veterinarians can take advantage of this simple solution."

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform is used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of compliant health records for companion, production, and equine focused practices. The GVL Pet TravelPass automates regulatory research with built-in intelligent rule checking to streamline International and Hawaii pet travel. This replaces time consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services. GVL Rabies Vaccination Certificates are available for Canine, Equine, and Feline patients and simplify the vaccination documentation process with the Compliance Assistant's simple workflow for certificate creation.

GlobalVetLink is the leading digital animal health company. Over 180 million animals per year in the pet travel, equine, and production animal sectors utilize GlobalVetLink's health records for state, federal, and international animal health compliance. Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink empowers and supports people to provide the best in animal care and safety. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. The Certificate Creator is the core of the platform and is managed by an intelligent Compliance Engine that verifies all certificates are compliant with state, federal and international rules and regulations. The GVL Health Record stores data for easy repeat certificate creation and ensures streamlined access to completed certificates. The Compliance Assistant platform automatically submits key animal health certificates to all 50 state animal health offices, and streamlines the submission to USDA-APHIS for international pet travel . Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

