Effectual Wins 2022 Managed Service Provider Stratus Award

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that it has awarded Effectual Inc. a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. The Stratus Awards recognizes those companies and individuals innovating in the Cloud and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the market. Effectual was named a top Managed Service Provider in the 2022 Awards.

"As a born in the cloud, pure-play AWS service provider our innovative approach is redefining the role of the MSP," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "We'd like to thank The Business Intelligence Group for recognizing our success in working with enterprises to solve business challenges and accelerate their cloud transformations."

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual applies proven methodologies across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware Cloud on AWS as a true partner for digital transformation. The award is evidence of Effectual's expertise as a Managed Service Provider and the company's cloud first approach to managed and professional services.

"Effectual is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

