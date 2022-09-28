Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold Steady at Low Level; Third Quarter Sales Volume Expected to Decline Versus Q3 2021

September new-vehicle sales pace forecast to finish near 13.3 million units, up 0.1 million from last month's 13.2 million pace and up from last year's 12.3 million level.

Sales volume in September expected to rise nearly 8% from one year ago but remain relatively low at 1.10 million units.

Third-quarter sales to finish near 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021.

Cox Automotive officially lowers 2022 new-vehicle sales forecast to 13.7 million, down more than 9% from 2021 and at the lowest volume in a decade.

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September U.S. auto sales, when confirmed next week, are expected to show a new-vehicle market mostly unchanged from previous months and still stuck in low gear. According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, September U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to finish near 1.10 million units, with a sales pace, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), of 13.3 million. Sales volume in September is expected to show an increase of nearly 8% over last year but finish down almost 4% compared to last month. The decline compared to last month is mainly attributed to one less selling day.

According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "New-vehicle sales have been remarkably consistent through the third quarter, with sales of approximately 1.1 million units each month in July, August, and September. New-vehicle inventory has been holding steady, with days' supply near 40."

With the September result, total new-vehicle sales in the third quarter are forecast at 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021 and down only modestly from the 3.5 million units sold in Q2 2022. For comparison, sales in Q3 2019 reached 4.3 million. General Motors, Ford and Tesla will be among the biggest gainers year over year in Q3, with many Japanese brands, still struggling with inventory issues, booking the most significant declines, notably Honda and Nissan.

One year ago, the new-vehicle market began suffering a significant lack of inventory, and the sales pace fell to 12.3 million in September 2021. Inventory has improved since but remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Added Chesbrough, "The supply shortage has likely created some pent-up demand—folks who were essentially waiting in line for inventory to return. But the recent changes in the economic outlook from rising interest rates is beginning to chip away at demand, and the waiting line for new vehicles is likely getting much shorter."

With no notable inventory improvement forecast in the fourth quarter and waning new-vehicle demand, Cox Automotive has lowered its full-year forecast to 13.7 million units, down from 14.4 million. Sales in 2022 are projected to finish down more than 9% versus 2021 and at the lowest level in a decade.

September 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights

New-vehicle sales volume is forecast to rise 7.7% from September 2021 but decline 3.9% from last month.

The SAAR in September 2022 is estimated to be 13.3 million, above last year's 12.3 million level and up 0.1 million from last month's pace.

September 2022 had 25 selling days, one less than August but equal to September 2021 .



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Sep-22 Sep-21 Aug-22 YOY% MOM% Sep-22 Aug-22 MOM

Mid-Size Car 65,000 53,645 67,798 21.2 % -4.1 % 5.9 % 5.9 % 0.0 %

Compact Car 70,000 70,476 71,878 -0.7 % -2.6 % 6.4 % 6.3 % 0.1 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 170,000 133,152 172,148 27.7 % -1.2 % 15.5 % 15.0 % 0.4 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 160,000 156,188 166,442 2.4 % -3.9 % 14.5 % 14.5 % 0.0 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 190,000 196,346 193,927 -3.2 % -2.0 % 17.3 % 16.9 % 0.3 %

Grand Total2 1,100,000 1,021,244 1,144,580 7.7 % -3.9 %









1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

Q3 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights

Total sales hold steady through Q3, consistently at 1.13 million units a month. Year-to-date sales at the end of Q3 are expected to be down nearly 13%.

General Motors retains the top spot as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. market in Q3, thanks partly to inventory improvements versus 2021.

Tesla is forecast to gain share again in Q3 and hold the top spot as the best-selling luxury automaker in the U.S.



Sales Forecast1 Year-to-Date Sales Forecast

OEM Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 YOY% QOQ% YTD 2022 YTD 2021 YOY



General Motors 539,028 443,117 578,639 21.6 % -6.8 % 1,626,789 1,766,219 -7.9 %



Toyota 513,846 566,005 531,105 -9.2 % -3.2 % 1,559,543 1,857,884 -16.1 %



Ford 473,595 397,644 480,558 19.1 % -1.4 % 1,383,327 1,387,615 -0.3 %



Hyundai 390,689 370,536 380,282 5.4 % 2.7 % 1,093,564 1,175,480 -7.0 %



Stellantis 388,481 410,917 408,521 -5.5 % -4.9 % 1,202,223 1,365,880 -12.0 %



Honda 211,326 345,914 239,789 -38.9 % -11.9 % 717,533 1,179,424 -39.2 %



Nissan-Mitsubishi 163,462 222,754 205,043 -26.6 % -20.3 % 595,986 859,832 -30.7 %



Volkswagen 159,232 135,629 145,822 17.4 % 9.2 % 418,594 505,163 -17.1 %



Subaru 135,747 141,552 131,449 -4.1 % 3.3 % 399,542 462,802 -13.7 %



Tesla 126,844 91,693 130,047 38.3 % -2.5 % 386,634 237,223 63.0 %



BMW 85,925 82,064 84,036 4.7 % 2.2 % 250,551 265,683 -5.7 %



Daimler 84,905 71,185 98,835 19.3 % -14.1 % 259,679 253,543 2.4 %



Mazda 72,299 84,046 60,535 -14.0 % 19.4 % 215,102 273,213 -21.3 %



Geely 22,402 32,436 30,055 -30.9 % -25.5 % 76,724 96,456 -20.5 %



Tata 13,837 19,064 12,545 -27.4 % 10.3 % 44,575 75,279 -40.8 %



Grand Total2 3,387,127 3,414,557 3,522,210 -0.8 % -3.8 % 10,242,511 11,761,697 -12.9 %





























1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes OEMs not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

