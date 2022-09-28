Capacity Europe and Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Launch Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA

Industry's Elite Join Forces to Deliver Breaking News and Insights LIVE From Capacity Europe and Global Carrier Awards

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, and Capacity Media, a vital source of business intelligence for the global carrier industry, have partnered to deliver Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA. This exclusive live-streaming channel will broadcast from Capacity Europe and the Global Carrier Awards, the continent's largest telecoms networking conference and awards program, held in London on October 18 - 20.

(PRNewsfoto/Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA is an innovative broadcast featuring live interviews with key speakers and exhibitors, as well as other industry thought leaders, bringing viewers the 'inside scoop' on all things telecoms. Airing all three days of the conference, Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA will also showcase special behind-the-scenes, red carpet coverage of the conference, as well as the highly anticipated Global Carrier Awards ceremony on October 19. Details on broadcast times will be shared on the Capacity Europe website and JSA's social media channels leading up to the conference.

"JSA is excited to launch this new, live platform with Capacity Media to deliver the latest news and insights directly from Capacity Europe to viewers globally," says JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia. "Live streaming coverage offers an unparalleled opportunity to share the conference energy and mindshare while enhancing the overall event experience for those in attendance and those tuning in virtually. JSA has participated in Capacity Europe since its initial launch, and we are honored to partner with Capacity Media to bring Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA to the event this year."

Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA will simulcast across a variety of channels for viewers to tune in, including:

"Capacity Europe Xtra Powered by JSA is an exciting addition to the event experience that is in store for attendees at this year's Capacity Europe with enhanced networking events, a reimagined expo floor plan and a new agenda format delivering actionable thought-leadership," says Liss Boot-Handford, Head of Content with Capacity Media. "JSA has built a reputation in the industry for delivering live, impactful interviews with telecom's top thought leaders, and therefore stood out as the ideal partner to launch this new live broadcast from Capacity Europe."

To learn more about Capacity Europe and register for the conference, visit events.capacitymedia.com/europe. To learn more about JSA's full-service PR and marketing services, visit jsa.net.

About JSA

Celebrating over 17 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021 and 2022, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the U.S. by PRNEWS for 2022 and 2023, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net.

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC