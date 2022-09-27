YouMail, Inc. and WMC Global Partner to Deliver Voice and SMS Phishing Disruption Services

Industry-first joint phishing intelligence solution provides 360-degree mobile communication defense



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail, the leading provider of call protection services for consumers, enterprises, and service providers, and WMC Global, a 16-year leader in mobile threat intelligence, today announced their joint cybersecurity intelligence solution that safeguards against voice and SMS phishing scams. The partnership between YouMail and WMC Global is a first-of-its-kind offering that protects brands and their customers simultaneously from vishing and smishing attacks.

Mobile phones are the center of consumers' digital lives with 97% of Americans owning smart phones and threat actors knowingly targeting them with spam and scam SMS and voice calls. The combination of YouMail voice & vishing protection and WMC Global SMS & smishing protection services act as two sides of the mobile fraud disruption coin, enabling enterprises plagued by threat actors impersonating them and phishing consumers to mitigate these risks and improve their effectiveness at preventing fraud and serving their customers.

YouMail Protective Services, the enterprise services division of YouMail, classifies, monitors and disrupts threat actors using voice to target consumers for both impersonated brands and voice service providers that are unwillingly serving as the conduits for these phone-based attacks.

"With this marriage of voice and SMS protection, enterprises like banks now have a powerful weapon against threat actors using mobile phishing attacks against their customers," said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. "Our specialized voice protection, coupled with WMC Global's suite of anti-phishing SMS safeguards, solves a complicated industry issue that affects brand reputation and millions of mobile users."

Focusing on threat actor phishing kits, compromised credential recovery, mobile number investigations and takedowns, and consumer text message analysis, WMC Global's Anti-Phishing Suite analyzes, classifies, and disarms mobile threats before a victim's personal data is exploited.

"Partnering with YouMail to develop this joint offering was the next logical step in our fight against unwanted messaging and malicious phishing attacks on consumers' mobile devices," said Ian Matthews, CEO of WMC Global. "Our specific combination of services effectively helps telecoms uncover unlawful calls and texts made on their networks, prevents brand impersonation, and protects their customers from potential identity theft."

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and service providers from harmful phone calls. YouMail protects over 11 million registered consumers with app-based call protection services in the US and the UK, with the YouMail, Another Number, and Hullo Mail apps. YouMail protects consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping to shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage while working with voice service providers to mitigate unlawful communications in their networks. YouMail also operates the YouMail Robocall Index™, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California. For more information, follow YouMail on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About WMC Global

WMC Global is a market leader in digital threat intelligence, enhanced by a team of threat hunters that are experts at understanding SMS phishing and the toolkits that criminals devise to make their attacks possible. WMC Global is the most trusted digital compliance firm in North America, having partnered with all Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past 16 years. The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting malicious text messages, eradicating phishing attacks, stopping cyber criminals from targeting large brands, financial institutions, and governments, and monitoring consumer experiences for industry compliance. WMC Global provides its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks (including live phishing kits), threat response and takedown services, automated partner due diligence, and customer experience monitoring. WMC Global headquarters are located in Fairfax, VA, with offices in London, UK and Sydney, AU. For more information, follow WMC Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

