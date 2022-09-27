TRU® PROTEIN ACHIEVES PET SUSTAINABILITY COALITION ACCREDITATION

BALATON, Minn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trū® Shrimp Companies Inc., producer of trū® Protein, a recently-released line of pet food and treat ingredients, has been recognized for its outstanding sustainability efforts as an Accredited Business by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC). This recognition acknowledges trū Protein as a sustainably led brand driving positive impact for pets, people and the planet and is the only one available in the pet industry.

trū Protein is a high-protein, low-fat pet food and treat ingredient with a one-word ingredient statement: shrimp. It delivers superior nutritional values for companion animals, and offers a desirable and authentic taste of shrimp. trū Protein joins our consumer trū® Shrimp and medical application trū® Chitosan for a complete and sustainable utilization of every single part of our shrimp.

"Our company looks forward to becoming a sustainability leader within the pet food industry. This is a wonderful first step in our journey to elevate our corporate social responsibility," said Michael Ziebell, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We couldn't be more proud that our work, which has always been focused on operating in the most sustainable way, now joins the ranks of others with similar goals. We are thankful to the Pet Sustainability Coalition for their leadership and this recognition."

The PSC envisions a thriving and collaborative pet industry that creates positive impact for the communities and environments where they do business. "In order to achieve the Pet Sustainability Accreditation, The trū Shrimp Companies completed a thorough assessment of its business operations and passed a rigorous third-party verification process. Companies accredited through the program demonstrate year-over-year improvement and are committed to business practices that are better for pets, people and the planet," said Ashley Lane, Accreditation Manager for the Pet Sustainability Coalition.

About The trū® Shrimp Companies, Inc.

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. is a seafood and biopolymer company that produces premium consumer shrimp of varying sizes, chitosan for medical applications made from its shrimp shell tissue and a high-protein, low-fat pet food ingredient. From its inception in 2014, the company has pioneered the development and commercialization of a breakthrough, scalable and shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform that enables controlled and predictable production of shrimp and shrimp shell tissue. The trū Shrimp Companies patented and proprietary Tidal BasinÔ Technology was engineered to ensure industry-leading food safety, supply chain traceability, and measured and documented sustainability. Learn more at www.trushrimp.com

