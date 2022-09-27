Private School Axis to Host Inaugural Glow Up Gala Honoring Reveta Bowers

Event will raise funds for nonprofit's mission to bridge the gap between people of color and independent schools

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Axis will hold its first annual Glow Up Gala on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at SoLa Beehive in South Los Angeles. The event will honor Reveta Bowers, former Head of School at The Center for Early Education, for her 40-plus year legacy of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in independent schools.

Private School Axis - Glow Up Gala 2022 (PRNewswire)

Reveta Bowers was the only head of color in the California Association of Independent Schools when she became head of The Center for Early Education in 1976. She played an integral role in making diversity and access cornerstones of The Center's educational philosophy and mission. Bowers' daughter, Collette Bowers Zinn, has continued her mother's legacy of advancing equity in education through her Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Private School Axis.

The Glow Up Gala will raise funds for Axis' mission to create pathways for underrepresented students and families of color to access, navigate, and thrive in private education. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. PT with a VIP reception, followed by the main event at 7 p.m. The gala will feature live entertainment, an art activation, interactive photo opportunities, BIPOC-owned food trucks, and silent and live auctions.

While 44% of California residents are Latinx/Hispanic or Black, only 9.5% of California private school students are Latinx/Hispanic or Black. Axis addresses the racial disparities in independent schools by guiding families of color through the admissions process; placing qualified educators of color in independent schools; and partnering with Los Angeles-area independent schools to strengthen their diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

"We are thrilled to honor my mother Reveta Bowers' legacy at our inaugural gala, and celebrate the educational opportunities that Axis facilitates for students of color at independent schools," said Axis Founder and Executive Director Collette Bowers Zinn.

Fabrication shop Pink Sparrow is sponsoring the Glow Up Gala, along with One Race Films, JP Morgan, Don and Doreen Oleson, Cindy and Bob Broder, Samantha Vincent and Frank E Flowers, and Lisa Field and The Field Family Foundation.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available at bit.ly/glow-up-gala-tickets. For more information, visit privateschoolaxis.org.

Private School Axis (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Private School Axis