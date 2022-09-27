Press conference by Peter Schiff and attorney Lanny J. Davis - press conference about Australian Federal Court finding "Nine" Network/Australia "60 Minutes," reporter/producers conveyed defamatory imputations about financial expert Peter Schiff and his Euro Pacific Bank in 60 Minutes October 18, 2020 TV broadcast
WHAT:
Press conference for Schiff and Davis to discuss Australian Court finding several counts of defamatory imputations about Schiff and Euro Pacific Bank
WHO:
Peter Schiff – Owner of Euro Pacific Bank
Lanny Davis – Attorney for Peter Schiff
WHEN:
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
2:00 pm EDT
WHERE:
Audio Conference Call
Call-in #: (800) 225‑9448
Password: 34865
OPPORTUNITIES FOR QUESTIONS / ANSWERS FROM REPORTERS
