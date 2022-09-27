iOffice + SpaceIQ Leverages Strategic Alliance with Autodesk to Bring Digital Twin Technology to Building Operators

Announcing the release of BIM Viewer, software designed to sync building model designs with live facility and asset data to enhance post-handover operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iOffice + SpaceIQ, the global workplace technology company, has announced the release of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Viewer, which will leverage digital twins — digital representations of company assets and facilities — to transform and optimize operational performance.

With the introduction of BIM Viewer, iOffice + SpaceIQ aims to help businesses eliminate operations blind spots by making it easier to connect asset and facilities data — enabling users to explore, locate, interact with, and report on space and asset data that was previously difficult to access.

By reducing the knowledge gaps that occur in the handover from construction to operations, BIM Viewer businesses run their facilities and equipment as intended, ultimately contributing to a lower carbon future.

Last year, iOffice + SpaceIQ announced a strategic investment by Autodesk to enhance the integration between Autodesk's BIM platform and Archibus, iOffice + SpaceIQ's integrated workplace management system.

This release marks a major step forward for digital transformation initiatives in the historically fragmented building lifecycle by addressing several key challenges companies face when considering the implementation of digital twins, including difficulty with integration, overall system complexity, and the time and cost of building out the digital twin.

The Archibus BIM Viewer uses Autodesk Forge® APIs to render BIM models stored in Autodesk Construction Cloud® or Autodesk Build, speeding the set-up process and significantly reducing the time it takes to train operations teams to use the technology.

BIM Viewer enhances 3D BIM models with asset, operations, and space data, allowing asset and maintenance managers to quickly explore where their assets are, how they connect, which areas need attention, and how they impact the building and the business.

By combining the power of design, operational, and performance data into a single platform, users will be able to improve efficiency and make smarter, more strategic decisions about their portfolios.

"The voice of our customers drove us to find a new way to provide richer and more connected building and asset data. We're proud to be an innovator in this industry," said Brandon Holden, Chief Executive Officer of iOffice + SpaceIQ. "BIM Viewer will ease the challenges many users have faced when adopting and deploying digital twin strategies, enabling companies to get up to speed on digital twin technology faster — with less complexity and quicker implementation."

The new offering arrives amid growing interest in digital twins and calls to ramp up digital transformation initiatives. According to a recent Microsoft report, the adoption of digital twins has lagged behind other digital investments due to difficulties with integration and internal skill gaps.

