Flagship Biosciences hires Tom Turi, Ph.D., as new Chief Scientific Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Biosciences, Inc., a leader in spatial biology and biomarker analytics services, announced the hiring of Tom Turi, Ph.D., as their new Chief Scientific Officer. Tom is an accomplished leader in the pharmaceutical industry having championed strategic and tactical business development plans in disciplines such as companion diagnostics (CDx), biomarker discovery, functional genomics, and computational biology. His expertise will help guide the integration and implementation of new genomic and bioinformatic capabilities obtained through Flagship Biosciences' recent acquisition of Interpace Pharma Solutions®.

"We are very excited to have Tom join the team. He will be essential in driving our scientific strategy along with growing our scientific leadership and expertise," said Trevor Johnson, CEO at Flagship Biosciences. "Tom will help to ensure that we are providing our clients with the right solutions to maximize their success in every project."

Dr. Turi is an experienced executive leader and scientific manager with a history of building successful interdisciplinary teams. From 2020-2022, Tom served as Chief Scientific Officer at Nexelis where he led the overall scientific direction of the company. Tom was the Vice President of Companion Diagnostics for Labcorp Drug Development for over 11 years (2008-2020) where he established the companion diagnostics discipline with Central Labs and built a dedicated CDx development team to support more than fifty partnered CDx programs.

Dr. Turi held several positions in his 14 years at Pfizer, Inc., (1994-2008). Starting as Manager of Genetic Technologies, he led a team responsible for new drug target discovery and developed laboratory and bioinformatics platforms to support gene expression profiling technology. As Associate Director, Tom collaborated with leadership teams to develop and implement strategies to maximize genomic and bioinformatic approaches to drug discovery. Tom was promoted to Senior Director where his focus turned to biomarkers and functional genomics and the refinement of the corporate research and development platforms.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Flagship Biosciences team," said Tom. "Trevor and I look forward to growing Flagship Biosciences' spatial biology and biomarker analytics capabilities and partnering with companies to develop clinical and companion diagnostics that will support clinical trials and therapeutic development."

