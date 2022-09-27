Cresilon and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Sign Cooperative R&D Agreement for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injuries

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon, Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research ("WRAIR"), the largest biomedical research facility administered by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), to advance the development of medical technologies used for treating traumatic brain injuries, particularly those sustained by soldiers on the battlefield.

Utilizing Cresilon's proprietary hemostatic gel technology that stops bleeding in seconds without manual pressure, this joint effort will aim to address a critical gap in military medical treatment. While traumatic brain injury ("TBI") is a significant danger to soldiers with major long-term or fatal results, there are currently no FDA-approved treatment options to address penetrating ballistic-like brain injury ("PBBI"). The CRADA aims to address this capability gap by employing Cresilon's technology as a novel, ground-breaking solution that potentially provides both hemostatic and neuroprotective support following PBBI. The data resulting from the CRADA's evaluation of Cresilon's gel technology in a severe PBBI research model will be shared between Cresilon and WRAIR and could form the foundation of future commercial opportunities.

"Cresilon is extremely proud and honored to be supporting the DoD and WRAIR in this critically important work," said Joe Landolina, CEO of Cresilon. "This collaboration is a testament to the potential of our technology, and we are truly hopeful that it can make a difference in the treatment of TBI and in the precious lives of our soldiers."

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping traumatic bleeds in seconds without the need for manual pressure. The company's current and future product lines target veterinary, human trauma, and human surgical applications. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. Learn more about Cresilon at www.cresilon.com.

About WRAIR

Around the world, WRAIR works alongside civilian researchers, medical professionals, and military personnel to develop and test products that will ultimately reduce the impact of some of the most dangerous and debilitating diseases. WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to a range of Force Health Protection and Readiness challenges currently facing U.S. Service Members, along with threats anticipated during future operations.

