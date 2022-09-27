API Innovation Center @ Cortex Announces New "Re-shoring" Strategy for Critical Drug Ingredients

Glioblastoma Foundation advancing brain cancer treatment with Lomustine, making drug more accessible and affordable to patients

What: National Press Club Newsmaker with Anthony Sardella, CEO and President of the API Innovation Center, and Gita Kwatra, PharmD., Executive Director, Glioblastoma Foundation

When: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 13th floor Holeman Lounge

Who: Tony Sardella will discuss a pathway to reshoring essential and critical drugs through advanced manufacturing, the national security of the American drug supply, and sharing new research findings on U.S. pharmaceutical excess manufacturing capacity. Gita Kwatra will discuss new research and continuous manufacturing of Lomustine, a compound used in the treatment of glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer, and make treatment more affordable and accessible.

President Biden's Executive Order of Sept. 12 calls for: "Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy." Experts from the API Innovation Center in St. Louis, a non-profit dedicated to strengthening US-sourced Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), will discuss the immediate impact of this EO to secure our national public health and national security.

Media will be briefed on reshoring and the domestic production of vital pharmaceutical ingredients. One key ingredient in the battle against glioblastoma is Lomustine. The GF will present new information on breakthrough drugs. Current international events, including the pandemic, illustrate how vulnerable the global pharmaceutical supply chain is, and how advanced continuous manufacturing can create new workforce development opportunities, expand access to treatment, and medications more affordable.

API Innovation Center has recently received a $1 million grant from Biden's Build Back Better initiative to focus on these domestic supply chain issues.

For more information on the APIIC and its commitment to de-risk and safeguard the nation's API supply chain, visit: www.apicenter.org .

