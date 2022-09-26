The Recovery Team Obtains Veteran-Ready Healthcare Provider Certification

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recovery Team has been awarded certification of their outstanding care for military Veterans and their families. The "Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization" Certificate is offered by PsychArmor, a nationally recognized non-profit driven to train and educate the next generation of military-serving providers. The certification is proudly displayed on The Recovery Team's website as a badge of treatment rigor and excellence.

The Recovery Team (PRNewswire)

PsychArmor's "Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization" Certificate helps ensure providers engage members of the military, their families, and anyone in service with awareness to benefit treatment outcomes. After staff-wide, required training and education—organizations are better able to collectively impact and transform Veteran and military communities. PsychArmor's training itself features a robust, multi-modal approach to engaging providers and staff in the process of becoming ready to competently serve these communities:

Annual Training : Trainees can openly access online modules and materials year-round, giving ample resources to new staff and ongoing education to advancing professionals.

Custom Courses : Providers identify unmet organizational needs to better achieve patient outcomes through courses developed for the population's and industry's demands.

Live Experts : PsychArmor presents live speakers and webinars hosted by subject matter experts on topics designed to impact the treatment cycle and patient experience.

Consultation: Providers collaborate with PsychArmor to guide their commitment to military-affiliated communities with expertise and specific counsel.

The Recovery Team is honored to be counted among as few as 200 organizations nationally that are staying truly ready to serve Veterans, the military, and their families by using PsychArmor's platform—only a small fraction of which are mental health and substance use treatment providers.

"The well-being of our military veterans and their families is a priority for The Recovery Team.

We're driven to heal this country's bravest and, often, most vulnerable," said Chief Operating Officer Binny Montenegro. "Our facility proudly displays this merit for serving Veterans the help they need with military culture awareness and competency. The credential encourages us to strive for even better outcomes, standards, and comfort for the military-connected and their loved ones in our care."

About The Recovery Team

One of the longest-operating South Florida treatment centers founded in 1995, The Recovery Team supports individual and community-wide recovery through personal, medically integrated wellness paths. Its campuses treat substance use and co-occurring disorders through intensive, residential, outpatient, and traditional care with programs designed for at-risk populations like veterans, first responders, active military, families, and more. For more information visit https://recoveryteam.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Recovery Team