LaWow Adds Celebrities to its Lawsuit Search Engine

Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

The first lawsuit search engine makes celebrities' lawsuits available to the public

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of celebrity lawsuits to its search engine.

laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of celebrity lawsuits to its search engine.(PRNewswire)

A search on laWow.org for "CELEBRITY" returns results that includes celebrities such as:

  • Cardi B
  • James Franco
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Alec Baldwin
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • Inventing Anna
  • Ghislaine Maxwell
  • Elon Musk

"I enjoyed watching The Queen's Gambit, but never thought Netflix would end up in court over it," said Anderson Zou, CEO of laWow.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

Media Contacts:

info@laWow.Org

Barkley Andersen
bandersen@dantinc.com

SOURCE LaWow

