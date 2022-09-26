Colleen Flesher Appointed Chief Operating Officer for Movora

Colleen Flesher has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Movora as of October 3, 2022.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleen Flesher brings more than 20 years of experience from leadership positions in the global MedTech sector to her new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Movora. Most recently, she was President & General Manager for Lima Corporate in the US, a leading provider of orthopedic implants for human healthcare. Prior to that she spent almost ten years with Johnson & Johnson holding positions of increasing responsibility across sales, marketing, product development and innovation.

"I'm thrilled to join Movora and leverage over 20 years of MedTech experience in a fresh, new way. Animal health is a fast-growing sector and Movora has a unique global position as part of Vimian Group. I look forward to joining a team focused and passionate about making a positive impact for pets through innovation," says Colleen Flesher.

Colleen assumes her position as COO of Movora on October 3, 2022 and will be based in St. Augustine, Florida, US.

About Movora:

Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, Everost, KYON, IMEX Veterinary, Spectrum Instruments, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting movora.com.

About Vimian:

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family – together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 450 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 140 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399.

For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

