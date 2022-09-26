ATRenew Receives Low ESG Risk Rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that it has received an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") rating of 17.6 from Morningstar Sustainalytics, assessing ATRenew to be at "Low Risk" of experiencing industry-specific material ESG factors (link). In particular, ATRenew attained "Negligible" ratings for its data privacy and security, business ethics, and environmental and social impact of products and services, all of which are key components of the assessment of material industry-specific ESG risks. The Company was ranked fourth in the Online and Direct Marketing Retail sector, a testament to its outstanding ESG risk management capabilities.

Morningstar Sustainalytics is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Sustainalytics' evaluation identifies ATRenew's strong management performance across a comprehensive range of ESG metrics, demonstrating the Company's industry-leading position in ESG-related policies, programs, and initiatives.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "We are proud to have received recognition of our leading role in ESG risk management from Morningstar Sustainalytics. Our low-risk rating is another milestone in advancing our ambition to elevate our ESG commitment to build a sustainable future for our customers, employees, partners, and the environment. We will continue improving our corporate governance while operationalizing our commitment to responsible supply chains and minimizing ESG risks, thus delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

About ATRenew Inc.

Headquartered in Shanghai, ATRenew Inc. operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew. Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry. For more information, visit www.atrenew.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. ATRenew may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ATRenew's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ATRenew's strategies; ATRenew's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; ATRenew's ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide facilitate pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and provide relevant services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ATRenew's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ATRenew does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

