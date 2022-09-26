AT&T Awarded $119 Million/11-Year Task Order to Modernize Networking for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

OAKTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? AT&T* was awarded a task order to modernize the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) voice and data networks to help ensure reliable, high-speed wireline and wireless connectivity among CBP's Federal Law Enforcement Agents nationwide.

The task order is valued at $119 million over 11 years if all options are exercised. It was awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Why is this important? U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations with more than 60,000 employees. It is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. On a typical day, CBP apprehends more than 1,000 individuals for suspected crimes; screens more than 1 million international travelers; prevents 404 dangerous pests from entering the U.S.; processes more than 74,000 truck, rail and sea containers; and seizes nearly 4 tons of illicit drugs.

CBP aims to enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration and trust. It requires reliable, highly secure voice and data communications among its agents to support its comprehensive approach to managing U.S. borders, customs operations, immigration, and agricultural protection. AT&T was selected to modernize CBP's voice and data networks to support CBP's mission objectives.

What is the scope of capabilities AT&T is providing CBP?

This task order is an expansion of our work for CBP. The services we will provide to CBP under the new task order include virtual private networking services, cloud connectivity, National Security and Emergency Preparedness services, audio conferencing capabilities, and managed network and security services, among others. AT&T is expected to provide CBP with reliable, highly secure connectivity to support voice and data communications across the enterprise.

Under the agreement, CBP has the option to acquire additional capabilities from AT&T, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services, IP-based Voice, unified communications, and more.

What are people saying?

Stacy Schwartz, Vice President – FirstNet, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

"This new task order allows us to deliver our advanced communications capabilities to support the important work CBP's agents do, day in and day out, to protect our nation at all points of entry: from our borders to airports and seaports. It's an honor to be able to serve those who serve us by ensuring they have speedy, reliable access to the data critical to support their mission, their agents, and all Americans."

Where can I find more information? Go here for more information about AT&T's work in the public sector. For more information about U.S. Customs and Border Protection, go to www.cbp.gov.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

AT&T Inc. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AT&T