SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FMTX, IEA, AERI, and VIVO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FMTX by Novo Nordisk A/S via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FMTX shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of FMTX common stock owned. If you own FMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fmtx

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of IEA by MasTec, Inc. ("MasTec"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEA shareholders will receive $14.00 per share in cash and 0.0483 shares of MasTec common stock for each IEA share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.68 based upon MasTec's September 22, 2022 closing price of $76.11. If you own IEA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iea

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of AERI by Alcon Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERI shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of AERI common stock owned. If you own AERI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VIVO by SD Biosensor, Inc. ("SDB") and SJL Partners LLC ("SJL"). Under the merger agreement, VIVO shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of VIVO stock owned, leaving SDB owning approximately 60% and SJL owning approximately 40% of Meridian. If you own VIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vivo

