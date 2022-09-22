Plug and Play Selects Final Startup Batches of 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted its final batch of startups to participate in the last of its Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through November and focus on the following industries:

"As we approach the end of the year, we're excited to host our final programs and end 2022 with a bang. I have no doubt this new batch of startups will show up and stand out and we'll be able to make confident predictions for new disruptions and technologies in 2023," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play.

Plug and Play has built an ecosystem that connects change-makers and leading organizations. With its network of 50,000 startups, 500 major corporations worldwide, and hundreds of venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies, the company has positioned itself to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow.

Over the next three months, participating startups will have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows where they'll be introduced to Plug and Play's substantial network. This will give startups an advantage for potential pilots, PoCs, investments, and other collaborations. There's no equity requirement for startups to take part in any Plug and Play program.

These programs will conclude November 15-17th at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley November Summit. Please note that this year Plug and Play's Health startups will graduate at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas held November 13-16th.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com

