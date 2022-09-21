Deltek Announces Its Newest Partner Program - Deltek Pro™ Bookkeepers - To Help Small Businesses Find Bookkeeping Professionals with Industry and Deltek Solution Expertise

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has introduced a new partner program – Deltek Pro Bookkeepers – designed to make it easier for small businesses to find trusted accounting professionals experienced in their firm's needs, who also have expert knowledge of Deltek solutions. Initially launched for small government contractors, Deltek Pro Bookkeepers helps businesses maximize the value of Deltek Costpoint by managing back-office operations faster, more accurately, more cost effectively and within compliance.

Deltek identified the additional challenges and needs of its small business customers – unlike midsized and large enterprises, a small business's accounting is typically managed by a small staff with limited resources. The Deltek Pro Bookkeepers partner program helps solve that issue by connecting Deltek Costpoint customers with expert bookkeepers in their industry.

"When a smaller firm is ready to graduate from QuickBooks® or similar generic accounting systems to a purpose-built ERP solution like Deltek, the firm may need support running their back-office functions. With Deltek Pro Bookkeepers, Deltek is helping small businesses connect the advisors that know our solutions the best, so customers will get experienced support from experts in their industry who are also experts in their ERP and accounting solutions. Firms will not only accelerate the time to value with their Deltek solution, but also meet their business goals faster," said Pete Mann, SVP of Corporate Development & Product Alliances at Deltek. "Deltek Pro Bookkeepers will be a game changer for small businesses using Costpoint."

Deltek Pro Bookkeepers are trained professionals that not only understand Deltek solutions, but also understand small businesses and meeting the needs of the government contracting industry. Deltek Partners Premier Consulting & Integration (PCI), Redstone Government Consulting and CRI are currently participating in the Deltek Pro Bookkeepers program, with additional Deltek Pros anticipated to join in the coming months and years.

Firms that take advantage of the services offered through Deltek Pro Bookkeepers will get access to services including journal entry, time & expense processing, accounts payable, month-end close, reporting, and more. While Deltek Pro Bookkeepers has launched for Costpoint customers, more Deltek Pros™ services for other Deltek solutions are planned to launch in 2023.

