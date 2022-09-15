Birthday Club
FITposium teaches fitness entrepreneurs how to get published

Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

The conference helps health and wellness brands grow their client lists and revenue.

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FITposium connects health and wellness entrepreneurs to media outlets so they can get published, get booked and get hired.

Founded in 2015 by Arizona-based award-winning photographer, marketing expert and business coach James Patrick, FITposium was created to provide fit entrepreneurs with stand-out assets for their portfolios, along with media training and direct contacts to digital and print publication editors, podcast host, and television producers.

Fitness entrepreneurs and brands truly can get published at FITposium.

Past attendees have been featured on the covers of national fitness publications, made lasting connections in the industry that have allowed them to be booked over and over again and have seen an impressive influx of clients and cash flow in their businesses.

"Every single year I attend FITposium, I have an additional growth of $20-30K in my business. My first-year attending, I was striving to be a six-figure fitness business entrepreneur, and this year, I'm on track to be a multiple six-figure fitness business owner," says Ashley Wiens, published fitness entrepreneur.

FITposium takes place October 13-16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Passes are available in-person or virtually at https://fitposium.com

SOURCE James Patrick Photography

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.